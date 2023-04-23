Castle Bromwich: Teen charged with murder after man stabbed in car
A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in his car in Birmingham.
Kelvin Ward, 50, was found with stab wounds in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been charged with violent disorder and is due before city magistrates on Monday.
West Midlands Police said the car Mr Ward was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle at a junction and detectives believe he was then attacked and stabbed by a group of people.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for further information.
