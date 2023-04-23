Castle Bromwich: Teen charged with murder after man stabbed in car

Kelvin WardWest Midlands Police
Kelvin Ward's car was rammed and he was then attacked by a group of people, police said
By Riyah Collins
BBC News, West Midlands

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in his car in Birmingham.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was found with stab wounds in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been charged with violent disorder and is due before city magistrates on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have been granted more time to question another suspect, 28, who was arrested on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the car Mr Ward was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle at a junction and detectives believe he was then attacked and stabbed by a group of people.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for further information.

