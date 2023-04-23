Man held after Birmingham shop worker attacked with hammer
A man has been arrested after a shop worker was attacked with a hammer.
West Midlands Police said the victim, in his 40s, suffered multiple injuries including a stab wound in the attack in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Saturday.
It said it received a 999 call to Villa Road at about 08:30 BST and the suspect was detained a short distance away.
The man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery and a hammer was also found by officers. Extra patrols have been put on.
West Midlands Police said extra officers would be patrolling Villa Road and nearby Soho Road to reassure locals.
The force said the victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.
