Birmingham arrests as fireworks thrown at police after Ramadan market crackdown
- Published
Three people have been arrested in Birmingham after fireworks and eggs were thrown at police patrolling a street following a crackdown on illegal market stalls during Ramadan.
West Midlands Police said officers were targeted on Wednesday night on Coventry Road, in Small Heath.
Last weekend police and trading standards officers came under fire from bottles and other missiles as they attempted to close down pop-up stalls.
Three vehicles were also damaged.
The force said it had been responding to concerns about congestion, litter and anti-social behaviour during Ramadan and that it had the support of the local community and leaders from Green Lane Masjid.
Residents around Coventry Road and Ladypool Road told the BBC that loud noise had been going on in the area into the early hours, while roads were often blocked.
Following last weekend's events, the force said it had been carrying out nightly patrols in the area.
It said the three suspects were arrested on Wednesday thanks to help from members of the community, after fireworks and eggs were thrown at officers.
The late night market stalls appeared during Ramadan as Muslims broke their fast at sunset.
Ch Insp Nick Hill, said: ""We know the businesses that are legal are frustrated and local people are worried, including from a safety perspective as lots of traffic can make it difficult for ambulances or fire engines to access particular areas.
"We'll be reviewing feedback and assessing the best way to move forward for next year."
