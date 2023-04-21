Small Heath Eid al-Fitr event cancelled due to rain
A huge Eid event in Birmingham expected to attract thousands of Muslims has been called off due to heavy rain.
The event, which marks the end of Ramadan, was due to take place on Friday in Small Heath Park. A similar event at Edgbaston was also cancelled.
Last year, more than 20,000 people gathered in the park to celebrate.
Green Lane Masjid said it was a "difficult decision" to make and that it would hold prayers instead at the mosque.
Haniya Adam, from the mosque, said cancelling the outdoor event was the right call.
"It was just too wet and the chances of rain was far too high," she said.
Due to the number of people expected, Green Lane Masjid has been welcoming worshippers since 06:30 BST on Friday.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset.
Eid al-Fitr means "festival of the breaking of the fast" and is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic year.
Ms Adam said Eid also represented "such a strong form of worship".
