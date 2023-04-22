West Midlands organ donors posthumously awarded
Organ donors from the West Midlands have been posthumously honoured at an awards ceremony.
Families of donors were given the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT).
More than 4,000 people have donated their organs after death since 2019.
Presented to families, the award pays tribute to those who have saved or transformed others' lives through the "incredible gift" of organ donation.
A number of people from the region have received the award, including Daniel Morgan, from Cradley Heath, Sandwell, who died in January 2021.
The 19-year-old collapsed at home after suffering a bleed on the brain, just weeks before his 20th birthday.
His mother, Lisa Howard, described him as a "beautiful soul" and "truly amazing son", who had chosen to join the organ register before he died.
His liver, kidneys, tissues and heart valves went on to help several other children.
"I received a letter from the recipient of Daniel's liver who told me that Daniel had changed his life." she said.
"To say I am proud of Daniel would be an understatement."
Jayne Kavanagh, 59, from Rubery, Worcestershire, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2020.
Her daughter, Gemma, said it was a "privilege" and had been "incredibly humbling" to accept the award on her mother's behalf.
"I knew that mum was on the organ donor register, this was something I was aware of from a young age - she always carried her donor card in her purse," she said.
"Mum was able to donate her liver and both of her kidneys helping three different people.
"Whilst we miss our mum terribly, it's amazing to think that three people have a chance of life because of my mum."
'Donors are heroes'
Anthony Clarkson, director of organ, tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said he hoped the awards had inspired others to save lives.
"Being clear with your family about what you want makes things easier at a difficult time, leave them certain about your organ donation decision," he said.
"The pride families feel at these moving ceremonies truly is inspirational.
"Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes and the Order of St John award is a chance for us all to recognise them and their amazing contribution to society."
