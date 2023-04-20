Castle Bromwich: Boy arrested after man fatally stabbed in car attack
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed after his car was rammed.
Kelvin Ward died at the scene on Chester Road in Castle Bromwich at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
Police believe he was attacked by a group of people.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and is being questioned by detectives, West Midlands Police said.
The car the victim was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle at the junction of Windward Way, the force said.
Mr Ward, in his 50s, was described by his family as "a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many".
"He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed," they added.
Detectives investigating Mr Ward's murder have appealed for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Dave Sanders, said: "It's important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin's family."
