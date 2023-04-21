Birmingham manufacturer with disabled workforce recognised by King
A window and door manufacturer where three quarters of staff have a disability has been recognised by King Charles III.
Shelforce, based in Erdington, Birmingham, was originally founded in 1839 to provide work for blind people.
The King has recognised it with an award for providing a place where staff with a mental or physical disability can "thrive in employment".
Howard Trotter, from the firm, said it was "an incredibly proud moment".
Thirty people work at Shelforce, run by Birmingham City Council, making PVCu and aluminium products that are used in council building projects.
When it was established almost 200 years ago, it was set up as part of the Royal School for the Blind, manufacturing items including baskets, brushes and mats.
Its current factory in the north of Birmingham was opened by the Princess Royal in 1984 and the company has now welcomed its second "royal seal of approval".
Since the move, it has provided opportunities for people with a wider range of disabilities.
"It is an unbelievable honour to receive the King's Award for Enterprise in the Promoting Opportunity category," said Mr Trotter.
"To be recognised by the highest honour in UK business, renowned across the world is an incredibly proud moment for Shelforce."
He said the honour was even more incredible in the year of the King's coronation.
"Promoting opportunity is the reason behind Shelforce's continued success and this is fantastic recognition for our incredible team and the processes we have in place."
