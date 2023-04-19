Man charged after attacks at Small Heath Ramadan market
A man has been charged by police after officers and council staff were attacked in an operation to target illegal street stalls during Ramadan.
The disorder, in the early hours of Sunday, saw missiles being thrown in Small Heath, Birmingham.
An officer was hit by a bottle and three vehicles were damaged but no-one was seriously injured, police said.
A 23-year-old man has been accused of causing public nuisance and improper use of a communications network.
He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier, West Midlands Police said.
Two boys, 16, and a 42-year-old man, all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, have been bailed, with one condition barring them from going to Coventry Road.
The investigation into the disorder continues and officers are looking to identify further offenders, officers said.
During the holy month, the late night market along Coventry Road and Ladypool Road has grown as Muslims break their fast at sunset.
Staff from the nearby Green Lane Masjid have since been accompanying officers on their patrols and the force said these were continuing.
