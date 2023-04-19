Castle Bromwich: Man stabbed to death after car rammed
A man has died after his car was rammed and he was attacked and stabbed by a group of people in Birmingham.
The "deeply distressing" attack happened on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, just before 20:15 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious injuries, was given advanced life support but died at the scene.
West Midlands Police is treating his death as murder.
Officers said his attackers fled the scene.
"We're carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what happened and why and to identify those responsible," the force said.
The victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Dave Sanders said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to please get in touch."
