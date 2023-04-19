Castle Bromwich: Murder probe as man stabbed after car rammed
A murder investigation is underway after a man's car was rammed by another vehicle before he was attacked and stabbed.
It happened on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, just before 20:15 BST on Tuesday, police said.
A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.
The incident was "deeply distressing" and the victim's family was being supported, Det Ch Insp Dave Sanders said.
The man was believed to have been travelling in a car when it was rammed, the force added.
He was then attacked by a number of people who afterwards fled the scene.
"I'd like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to please get in touch," Mr Sanders added.
