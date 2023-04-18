Guilty plea over Rowley Regis dog attack which killed Lucille Downer
A man has pleaded guilty to being in charge of two dangerously out of control dogs which killed an 85-year-old woman.
Lucille Downer was fatally attacked by the American bulldogs after they got into her garden in Rowley Regis in the West Midlands in 2021.
Darren Pritchard, of Merrivale Road, Smethwick, admitted an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He will be sentenced on 15 May.
The 44-year-old also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and producing the drug at an address on the street where Mrs Downer was pronounced dead after suffering a neck wound.
Pritchard was granted bail by Judge Michael Chambers who told him he would receive credit for his guilty pleas.
"But they are clearly serious matters which cross the custodial threshold so you should be under no illusion as to the likely sentence," he added.
