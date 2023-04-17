Teenager locked up after Wolverhampton canalside knife killing
A teenager has been locked up for the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old schoolboy in a canalside knife fight in Wolverhampton.
Zane Smart died near the canal off Reapers Walk in Pendeford in May last year.
Police believe the disorder had been pre-planned as part of an ongoing feud between the victim and teenager.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was sentenced to six years in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
He was convicted of manslaughter at an earlier hearing.
Zane's killer, who was 16 at the time of the attack, had been part of a group including the victim which had gathered outside a nearby chip shop earlier in the day.
The court previously heard the teenage had become "irate" when Zane rode a bike near to where they would go on to clash.
Both boys are believed to have been armed.
After being stabbed at about 16:00 BST, Zane tried to ride off on his bike before collapsing. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
The defendant had been charged with murder but was acquitted, and had previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a knife in public.
"Zane was not only our son, he was a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, and a friend to many," the schoolboy's family said in a statement.
"Despite the pain we feel, we want Zane to be remembered for the amazing person that he was.
"We want the world to know that he was not just a victim of knife crime, but he was a young man with so much potential and so much love to give."
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police, said: "Another boy will now lose his freedom for a long time and have the guilt on his conscience for the rest of his life.
"This case tragically shows how carrying weapons can have life-changing consequences for those involved, and their loved ones, forever."
