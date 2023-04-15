Birmingham: New weekly soup kitchen to help with rising costs
A new weekly soup kitchen has opened in Birmingham aimed at people struggling with rising costs.
It is open every Saturday at midday at Cannon Street Memorial Baptist Church on Soho Road, with organisers keen to provide support at the weekend.
Crucially the meals are not just aimed at those who are homeless, but anyone struggling to stay afloat.
April has seen an increase in energy bills for many people due to a change in the energy price cap.
Others have reported an increase in rents.
Tina Chase, 51, who was at the soup kitchen on Saturday, lives in supported accommodation and said the kitchen was valuable, not just for the meals, but for the support on offer.
She said it was good to "sit in with people out of the cold".
Organiser Donald Campbell said he had seen "an increased need within our community" for a place like this.
He said the group had applied for funding for the kitchen from various charities, but the start-up money came from members of the church.
"Back in January we had a month of prayer and fasting. So each day, the person who maybe skipped breakfast or lunch, whatever it would have cost them for that meal, they put the money aside," he said.
John, who was eating at the soup kitchen on Saturday, knows first hand how services like this help people, as he also volunteers at community cafes in the city.
"This winter is carrying on longer than it should be... people are [still] having to heat their homes," he said.
He added he depended on his state pension and had been told his rent was going to rise.
He also urged people living rough, who "fall through the cracks", to make use of the kitchen.
"I want to show them you're not begging [by coming], people here are showing the love," he said.
