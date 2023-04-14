Richard Parker chosen as Labour West Midlands mayor candidate
- Published
Richard Parker has been selected as Labour's candidate for West Midlands mayor in 2024.
Members voted in favour of Mr Parker over Birmingham City councillor and regional Victims' Commissioner, Nicky Brennan.
In a tweet, Mr Parker said he was "humbled" to have been selected.
The former PwC partner will take on incumbent mayor, Conservative Andy Street, who has held the position since the role was created in 2017.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.