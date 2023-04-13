BBC TV series Silent Witness to move to West Midlands
- Published
Production of hit BBC drama series Silent Witness is set to move to the West Midlands from next year.
Work on the 27th season of the crime thriller will begin in early 2024 as part of a plan to boost the region's TV drama output.
It follows the move of the Masterchef brand to new studios in Digbeth, alongside Steven Knight's This Town, Man Like Mobeen and Phoenix Rise.
The BBC said it built on its commitment to production outside of London.
Bosses added it would increase overall investment in drama made and set in the West Midlands.
Over the next two years, there is also expected to be an increase in investment in training and development opportunities in the region, to help discover the next generation of scripted shows, including work with BBC Writersroom., which focuses on new writing talent.
"The BBC is committed to investing in the West Midlands and this plan will create a future-proof skills base in the region that will fundamentally change the landscape, boosting high-impact content production with the arrival of the hugely popular hit series Silent Witness in 2024," said Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer.
Mark Linsey, managing director for Scripted, BBC Studios added: "This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK - and in over 200 territories around the world."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk