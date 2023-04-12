Erdington MP's anger as eighth betting shop allowed on road
A decision to allow an eighth betting shop on a street in Birmingham is being met with anger from the area's MP.
Plans by BoyleSports to convert a former bank on High Street, Erdington, were refused by the city council.
However, it was approved by the Planning Inspectorate on appeal, despite fears of anti-social behaviour.
Erdington MP Paulette Hamilton, said she felt "angry and very hurt" at the decision. BoyleSports has been approached for a response.
"The High Street is rundown because we have local businesses that are struggling because of anti-social behaviour in this area," Ms Hamilton said.
"We have an issue with homelessness, the heart is being pulled out of this area."
Eighty objections were received by the city council over the proposals from BoyleSports.
They raised issues including fears over anti-social behaviour from the development and the high number of betting premises in the area, the local authority said.
But a report by the council's planning department said while there were already seven betting shops either side of High Street, they were not considered "an unacceptable clustering" due to the length of the road.
The plans were initially rejected as the authority said it would not enhance the area's retail scene and would result in an increased fear of crime and anti-social behaviour.
However the Planning Inspectorate said the proportion of existing retail units in Erdington was high, at 63.6%, and the area was in a "good state of health".
Only one case of anti-social behaviour in the area over five years was linked to a betting office, its report stated, and gave the project the go-ahead.
Ms Hamilton said she found the decision frustrating and felt the government was not listening to local views.
"All local residents are seeing is a mass deterioration in this area and what the government is saying is 'we do not care what you think'," the Labour MP added.
The government has also been approached for a response.
