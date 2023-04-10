Three arrested after shots fired during argument in Wolverhampton
Three men have been arrested after shots were fired when an argument broke out in Wolverhampton.
Officers were called to Upper Villiers Street on Sunday after an argument took place between occupants of two cars and shots were fired, police said.
"One of the cars struck a vehicle being driven by an innocent member of the public, who was thankfully unhurt," said police in the city.
A car involved was stopped at the scene and three men were arrested.
The men remain in custody as officers continue the investigation.
Ch Supt Richard Fisher of West Midlands Police said: "We are confident this was an isolated incident and that there is no cause for wider concern in the community, including worshippers at the nearby Gurdwara, we will maintain a presence to provide reassurance."
The incident happened just before 19:00 BST and officers were at the scene on Monday as part of their inquiries.