West Midlands Police reveals new fleet of off-road bikes
Police across the Midlands will now be using a new fleet of off-road bikes to crack down on anti-social behaviour.
As part of a new policing model, officers have ramped up efforts to catch offenders in hard to reach areas.
The motorbikes will allow officers to enter public parks, paths and wasteland.
A specialist off-road bike team will also be deployed in the search for high-risk missing and vulnerable people.
The three new Honda CRFs have been purchased through the Proceeds of Crime fund, officers have been specially trained to ride the bikes and they are fitted with flashing police lights, the force said.
Sgt Fran Allen said: "This summer, in your areas, you will see regular operations involving my team working with neighbourhood officers and the drones team to identify and arrest offenders."