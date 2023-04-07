West Midlands Police reveals new fleet of off-road bikes

Police on off-road bikesWest Midlands Police
West Midlands Police will also be using drones to target dangerous off-road bikers

Police across the Midlands will now be using a new fleet of off-road bikes to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

As part of a new policing model, officers have ramped up efforts to catch offenders in hard to reach areas.

The motorbikes will allow officers to enter public parks, paths and wasteland.

A specialist off-road bike team will also be deployed in the search for high-risk missing and vulnerable people.

West Midlands Police
The force has said it is cracking down on the illegal use of off-road bikes

The three new Honda CRFs have been purchased through the Proceeds of Crime fund, officers have been specially trained to ride the bikes and they are fitted with flashing police lights, the force said.

Sgt Fran Allen said: "This summer, in your areas, you will see regular operations involving my team working with neighbourhood officers and the drones team to identify and arrest offenders."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.