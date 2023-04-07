MasterChef winner Dan Lee announces Hockley Social Club residency
- Published
A MasterChef winner has announced a residency in his home city for four months.
Birmingham's Daniel Lee, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2021, will be based at Hockley Social Club in the city from 1 June until 1 October.
His menu will include dishes such as Hainanese Chicken Rice, Siu Mai, Char Siu Bao and Hong Kong Ice Milk Tea.
Mr Lee said he was thrilled and aimed to make his food "as accessible as possible".
The chef added there will be a range of dishes starting from £6.
"The origins of my food lie in simple dishes made on the streets of Asia," Mr Lee said.
On social media, Hockley Social Club said: "Love it. We can't wait to have Dan in the house."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk