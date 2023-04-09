King Charles: How will the West Midlands mark the coronation?
With less than a month to go until the coronation of King Charles, preparations for the celebrations are well under way.
From street parties to screenings of the ceremony, there is lots going on in the West Midlands as the UK prepares for its first new monarch in seven decades on 6 May.
We have compiled a list of events happening in the region but we would love to hear from you if you are planning an event too, so get in touch.
Birmingham and the Black Country
- Birmingham's Centenary Square will be home to a big screen to show the coronation on 6 May and there will be a full programme of entertainment across the weekend
- There will also be a live screening at Sandwell Valley where there will also be street food, fair rides and community stalls
- In Wolverhampton and Walsall, residents can apply for a grant of £250 and £150 respectively to celebrate the coronation in their community
Coventry and Warwickshire
- A huge screen will be installed in Broadgate, Coventry, to show the coronation on 6 May. There will also be a picnic and street entertainers at the free event
- The picnic returns to Broadgate on 7 May, with more street entertainers as well as a brass band and craft activities
- Coombe Country Park will be hosting a free garden party event on 7 May with music, games and street food
- In Warwick, there will be a "party in the square" in the Marketplace, complete with live bands and the town crier
- Across Warwickshire, Warwick District Council is encouraging street parties, however residents will need to ask permission to close their roads
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
- The Mayor of Worcester will host a Coronation Big Lunch at the Guildhall on 7 May - organisations have been invited to nominate community heroes to attend
- There will also be a free event at the Hive library in Worcester on 6 May
- The coronation will be livestreamed in Leominster Village Hall and there are also plans for a free hog roast in Holme Lacy Village Hall on 7 May
- The Severn Valley Railway is also hosting an event with a big screen at its Kidderminster depot - it costs £15 per person
Shropshire
- Shropshire Council is encouraging people to host street parties with neighbours, although you will need to apply for road closures
- In Telford, the council said it has approved dozens of applications for street parties as well as public screenings of the coronation
- Parties are also planned in Buildwas Village Hall and in Longden
Stoke and Staffordshire
- Tamworth Council said it will be "pulling out all the stops" over the weekend with live music at the bandstand, fun runs and street parties
- Penkridge Gardens are planning a free lunch event on 6 May and say all children will get a free goody bag
- Expect a big screen in Rugeley and a seaside-themed party, complete with local music acts
- In Stoke-on-Trent, you'll be able to visit the Potteries Museum for a special exhibition featuring costumes made for kings and queens in period film and TV dramas
