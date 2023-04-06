Teen hands himself in after pregnant woman loses baby in Solihull crash
A 17-year-old man has handed himself in to police after an appeal over a crash that caused a pregnant woman to lose her unborn baby.
The collision, involving a BMW and a Toyota, happened on Cooks Lane in Solihull last year.
West Midlands Police said the teenager presented at a local station and was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
He was later bailed, police said, while inquiries continued.
The victim agreed to share her story earlier this month to emphasise the impact of the crash, the force said, adding that the family had been left "devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby".
The 17-year-old was held on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon before being released.
Officers in Solihull thanked members of the public for their support in sharing the appeal.
