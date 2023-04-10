London marathon runner honours Birmingham charity and footballer dad
- Published
A runner is raising funds for the bereavement charity that helped her when she lost her dad as a child.
Professional footballer Stephen Cooper, who played for numerous teams, died at 39 from a bleed on the brain in 2004.
His daughter, Jade, was nine at the time and had counselling with Birmingham-based Beyond the Horizon.
She is now taking part in the London Marathon and "couldn't think of anyone better" to raise money for to thank the charity for its support.
"I didn't know if they'd remember me but they were delighted I'd got in touch and they were so thankful I chose to run for them," said the 29-year-old teacher.
"There's no-one else running the marathon for them, so I feel really honoured."
Mrs Murphy said the counselling she had with Beyond the Horizon both at school in the immediate aftermath then privately until the age of about 12 was "amazing".
"They were so, so good. We did activities like making a sand jar with different colours that represented different memories.
"It definitely benefited me at the time - it was a distraction and they taught me about acceptance because it was such a shock, I was just a child.
"I think talking to someone and having time away from home was a big support."
Mrs Murphy, who lives in Kingsbury, has a ballot place in the marathon in April so does not need to raise money for charity to secure her spot. But she has already surpassed her self-imposed target of £500 and hopes to raise £1,000.
She thought her dad, who was best known for his time with the Airdrieonians, would have been "chuffed" by her efforts, especially as she was "not a runner" before she began training in October and can now run 20 miles.
The charity, which launched in 2004, said it was "lovely" to hear from Mrs Murphy, who called them in January with the news.
Jenny Graham, CEO of Beyond the Horizon, said: "It's wonderful that she has chosen Beyond the Horizon to raise money for by running the London Marathon.
"To me, it shows the impact that our work has on children and young people. That even years after, Jade remembered us and the difference that we made to her. We will be cheering her on all the way. Thank you Jade!"