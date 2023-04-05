Akeem Francis-Kerr: Valesha's loses licence over club death
A nightclub has been stripped of its licence after a man was stabbed to death at the venue.
Akeem Francis-Kerr was attacked at Valesha's, known locally as the Colliseum, in Walsall, on 11 March.
The 29-year-old died on the way to hospital. Edward Wilson, 39, of Temple Way in Oldbury, is charged with murder.
Walsall Council's licensing sub-committee approved a request on Tuesday made by West Midlands Police to revoke the licence.
'Genuine concerns'
An application by Ch Supt Phil Dolby to the committee said a condition on the licence required routine searches for illegal substances and weapons be carried out at the club run by Vision Leisure Limited, whose directors are Valesha Andersen and Martin Bell.
He said on the night of the attack, the limited footage available showed not all customers had been checked on entry and people believed to be gang members were present on the premises.
Requesting an immediate suspension of its licence, he said there were obvious breaches and "genuine concerns for public safety" should the club on Newport Street remain open.
After a lengthy meeting, the committee approved the move.
"Given the seriousness of the incident and the agreed failings of the people with operational control on the night of the incident, we unanimously find that revocation is the most appropriate and proportionate response," Walsall Council's legal advisor said.
The decision also affects Savannah Gentleman's Club, a lap-dancing club operating above the venue, because it shares a premises licence held by Capital Leisure, whose director is Walsall councillor Suky Samra.
The representative for Streetly, who usually sits on the licensing committee, is currently suspended by the Conservative group, accused of breaching the members code of conduct, according to the .
Mr Samra has sought to distance himself from the venue, saying the licence was not in his name.
Ch Supt Dolby said the force was working hard to reduce the risk of violence in Walsall.
"We cannot tolerate premises where appropriate measures are either not in place or not managed correctly and a knife can be brought in with the risk of or, as in this case, resulting in someone being killed.
"The safety of the public cannot be compromised and we strive to ensure the venues across our town are properly and diligently managed."