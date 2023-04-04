Man in hospital after Birmingham petrol station shooting

The incident happened at a Gulf petrol station in Saltley.

A man has been taken to hospital after reports of shots being fired at a petrol station.

Emergency services were called to the station on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, in the early hours.

The victim, thought to be in his 20s, is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

West Midlands Police have cordoned off the area and were carrying out forensic examinations. Anyone with any information is asked to contact them.

Policing teams will increase patrols in the area, the force said.

