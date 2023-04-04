West Midlands Police boss vows force will not act as Met
The culture of sexism and racism uncovered in the Metropolitan Police will not be repeated in the West Midlands, its boss says as a new policing model is rolled out locally.
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said while such behaviours occurred occasionally in every force, he would not tolerate the public being let down.
Changes to how West Midlands Police is run include an overhaul of neighbourhood policing.
The measures were launched on Monday.
The force has also promised to encourage more diversity in its ranks.
West Midlands Police serves communities across seven policing areas: Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
Under the new model from this week, local commanders will be given better resources to make officers more visible, the force has pledged.
Each area is said to be led by a chief superintendent commander, with response and investigation teams based at the same local hubs as neighbourhood officers.
Over the last three years, 3,000 new officers had been recruited and trained in a bid to increase the visibility of police in communities, said Mr Guildford, who took over the force in December.
He added: "This is a really exciting time for us all and we hope you will see a tangible difference."
Addressing a report led by Baroness Casey that found Metropolitan Police had a culture of racism, misogyny, and homophobia, Mr Guildford said "it cast a dark shadow over policing".
He continued: "That's not the case in West Midlands Police - the public has to judge us on our results.
"Some of those themes from time to time pop up in every force, ours is no different. I dismiss people for badly letting the public and their colleagues down and I will continue to do so, in upholding those good standards that the public expects."
The police boss also pledged a focus on making West Midlands Police more diverse.
Mr Guildford said: "Our force is one of the best forces with regards to representation across the UK but we've got more to do.
"One of my strategic priorities is to make sure we are an employer of choice. I've got good opportunities for local people of talent to come and work for us, regardless of their colour or background."
