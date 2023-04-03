Man and woman die following Bloxwich house fire
- Published
A man and a woman have died following a fire at a house in the West Midlands.
Emergency Services were called to Croxdene Avenue in Bloxwich, Walsall, at about 02:15 BST, with the pair recovered from the two-storey property and confirmed dead at the scene.
The fire service said three appliances attended a severe blaze, the cause of which was being investigated.
Both people were in a critical condition when crews arrived, the ambulance service said.
A spokeswoman stated despite the man receiving advanced life support, he could not be saved.
She added "it quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save" the woman.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.