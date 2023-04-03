Beverley Knight thanks Wolverhampton theatre in awards speech
A youth theatre mentioned by Beverley Knight in her speech after winning an Olivier Award has said it was "incredibly motivating and empowering".
The performer, from Wolverhampton, picked up a gong on Sunday for best actress in a supporting role as Emmeline Pankhurst in musical Sylvia.
Knight, 50, gave a shout-out to the city's Central Youth Theatre which "gave her a chance" as a child aged 11.
The theatre said her win was "so inspiring" for Wolverhampton.
Knight, who is known for hits "Shoulda Woulda Coulda" and "Come as You Are", was a member of Central Youth Theatre in Whitmore Reans in the mid-1980s.
The theatre's founding director, Jane Ward, described her as "talented, bubbly and effervescent".
Ms Ward recalled: "She was all the qualities that embody her skills today - she is still the same."
Knight made her musical theatre debut in 2013, and was nominated for Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actress in a Musical in 2015 and 2022 for her performances in Memphis and The Drifters Girl.
In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Knight made reference to her role as Emmeline Pankhurst and "reclaiming power for women". She then thanked the theatre she joined decades ago.
"Big up Wolverhampton Youth Theatre who gave me a chance when I was an 11-year-old," she said.
Knight had earlier tweeted she was "absolutely honoured" to have performed twice during the awards ceremony.
Ms Ward said the award was "so exciting" and she said she imagined Knight "must feel on top of the world".
Ms Ward added the performer's mention of the theatre, which would celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer, was "incredibly motiving and empowering" for "not only the students, but for people of Wolverhampton".
"It is incredibly positive to have someone of status using their voice to champion youth arts," she explained.