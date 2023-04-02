Appeal after pregnant woman loses baby in Solihull crash
- Published
Images have been released of a man police wish to trace in connection with a crash where a pregnant woman lost her baby.
A BMW and a Toyota collided in Solihull last year, but the woman has agreed to reveal the sensitive information to show the impact it had, police said.
An 18-year-old man from the BMW was arrested on suspicion of the theft of motor vehicle and later bailed.
Police believe the man in the photos was driving the vehicle at the time.
Det Con Rachael Johnson urged the man to hand himself in.
"This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby," she said.
"We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.
"I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch."