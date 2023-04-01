Two boys arrested in Birmingham evening prayers attack probe bailed
- Published
Two 16-year-olds arrested over an attack on a pensioner as he walked home from evening prayers have been released on conditional bail.
The 73-year-old was kicked in the back in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
He suffered a broken hand in the attack on York Road as he fell and hit his head on a display board and has been released form hospital.
The two boys were arrested on suspicion of assault.
The force has said there was no evidence to suggest the assault was linked to recent incidents near mosques in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham and Ealing in west London.
The victim's family has asked for the "public to be calm" and help with the police investigation, while detectives said they were still liaising with faith leaders and mosques to reassure the community.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the West Midlands force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk