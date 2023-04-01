Gas cloud released in chemical incident at Oldbury pool

A cloud of gas was released when the chemicals were mixed at the pool, fire crews said

A swimming pool has been evacuated and two people treated for breathing difficulties after a chemical incident at a retail park.

As chemicals were mixed for the pool at Swim in Oldbury, West Midlands, a gas cloud was released prompting 10 people to have to leave the facility.

One person has been taken to hospital with a second treated at the scene.

The gas has been contained inside the building, which remained closed, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Emergency crews, including a specialist response team, were sent to Birchley Island Retail Park at about 08:55 BST.

The site is adjacent to the M5 motorway and neighbours include branches of B&M, Tim Hortons, McDonalds and JD Sports.

Two fire engines remained at the scene, but it was expected the building would reopen some time later on Saturday, the fire service said.

