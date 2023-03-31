Murdered Sandwell teenager and killer known to many agencies
A review into the murder of a teenager has asked if society would ever be ready to make changes that could make a difference to young people's lives.
Both the victim. known as SC, and his killer were known to many agencies in the Sandwell area in the West Midlands.
Both were suspected as having links to gangs, the review said, but the victim was at risk of exploitation.
The report concluded there were gaps in the system particularly in regard to the lives of young, black males.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Sandwell's Children's Safeguarding Partnership review reported the victim was known to youth justice services, education, health, children's social care, and the police.
He also suffered "many years of neglectful and compromised parenting", it said and had been exposed to shoplifting, drug misuse, trafficking, and domestic abuse.
The thematic review noted "numerous" safeguarding referrals were made during SC's life and a number of schools struggled to manage his disruptive and challenging behaviour.
Internal reviewer Gillian Ming concluded by asking: "Where were his chances? What are the chances for young people such as SC, and will society ever be ready to make changes that can really make a difference?"
She continued: "This review finds nothing different to other reviews, studies and reports viewed, with evidence of structures in Sandwell to address school exclusions, however this did not go as far as looking at exclusions rates by ethnicity or have a focus on disproportionality.
"This omission in itself identifies a gap in the system and a line of sight to young black males such as SC whose complex needs provided opportunities for early support […]"
The review team made seven recommendations for local agencies, including considering a full review of data about fixed or permanent exclusions.
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust were recommended to ensure referrals are made to children's social care in all cases where young people have presented at A&E with injuries which could indicate youth violence, including injuries from a knife.
Mel Roberts, chief Nursing officer for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said emergency staff were working improve their systems and their cooperation with safeguarding teams.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the victim in this sad case," he added.
