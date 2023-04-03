West Midlands Railway engineering works over Easter
- Published
Passengers travelling by train over the Easter weekend have been urged to plan ahead due to engineering works.
West Midlands Railway (WMR) said routes would be impacted across its network between Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Network Rail will be carrying out a bridge replacement in Sutton Coldfield, as well as engineering works on the West Coast Main Line.
Rail replacement services will be in place between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.
Replacement buses will also run between Stafford and Crewe.
No trains will run between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston, with buses linking passengers to other routes to the capital.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at WMR, urged passengers to check journey planners to see if their routes had been affected.
"If your route is impacted, our advice is to travel either side of the Easter weekend if possible, to avoid significant disruption and longer journey times," he said.
Football fans attending the Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest match at Villa Park on Easter Saturday have been advised to check journeys due to the reduced service.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk