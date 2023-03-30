Murder arrests over West Bromwich pub attack
Five people including a 14-year-old boy have been arrested over the death of a "devoted dad" who was attacked in a pub.
Matthew Adams, 33, was assaulted at the Gough Arms on Jowetts Lane, West Bromwich, in the early hours of 19 March.
He went home to Walsall but an ambulance was called on 23 March and he died in hospital that day, police said.
The five were held on suspicion of murder.
The boy, a woman aged 37 and two men, 41 and 51, who were arrested on 25 March, have been released under investigation.
A fifth person - a man arrested on Thursday - remains in custody.
In a tribute, Mr Adams' family said they were "devastated" by the loss of a much-loved son, brother, partner, friend and father-of-two.
'Generous and fun-loving'
They added: "Matt would help anyone - a generous, fun-loving, larger-than-life, selfless person. We have lost the life and soul of our family."
Det Insp Jim Colclough from the West Midlands force said: "It's important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Matthew's loved ones.
"We know that Matthew was assaulted inside the pub and we are trawling CCTV, but we need witnesses to speak to us."