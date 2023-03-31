Handsworth alleyway makeover to reduce fly-tipping
- Published
A group of people living near a Birmingham alleyway blighted by fly-tipping have given it a makeover.
The alley, in between Grove Hill Road and Antrobus Road in Handsworth, has been cleared of rubbish and decorated with a mural, planters and even seats.
Residents said the site had been a dumping ground for mattresses, bin bags, tyres and building site waste.
They added Birmingham City Council had helped to clean up the alley and removed large items from the area.
Volunteers formed Antrobus Road Residents Action Group (ARRAG) to address the problems.
Member Kezia Folerin-Lambert said while council efforts had been a benefit, "it would sometimes take weeks at a time to get people out to help move [items]".
Inspired by other local community projects to tackle fly-tipping, ARRAG was created to speed up the process.
Ms Folerin-Lambert said the group wanted to "bring some nature" into the area and hoped to add gates and bollards to deter those dumping rubbish.
"At the moment, there's an absolutely beautiful mural of a bird," she explained of a colourful addition created by a local artist in February. Funding for the mural was provided by the council.
"There was an idea of making this more of a nature trail," she said, adding the plan was to extend the project into alleyways near Handsworth Park.
Ms Folerin-Lambert added she was "proud" to have seen a change since the revamp, and had noticed less household rubbish.
"I think if people can see that this is a spot which is cared for and that people are putting effort into, then it would deter [fly-tipping]," she said.
"Most people are really keen to see some change and see something positive happen in this area."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk