Man attacked after evening prayers at Birmingham mosque
- Published
A worshipper was attacked by three men as he walked home from evening prayers at a mosque in Birmingham.
The 73-year-old was kicked in the back on York Road, in the Kings Heath area, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said he had fallen during the attack and hit his head on a display board. He remains in hospital.
The force added there was no evidence to suggest the attack was linked to recent incidents near mosques in Edgbaston and Ealing, west London.
Wednesday's assailants, who had got out of a black vehicle parked on the street, then fled.
'Appalling attack'
The victim remains in hospital with a broken hand and cuts to his face, said police, who added the motive for the attack was not clear.
Sgt Chris Gallon, of the force, said: "This was an appalling attack on a member of the public who was heading home.
"We'll be taking a full statement from the victim, who remains in hospital today, and we've already got officers in the area this morning recovering CCTV and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
"We are working hard to identify the attackers and the car that they were in."
The suspects are described as two white men and one black man, all aged between 18 and 30 and were wearing tracksuits.
Extra officers remained at the scene in and around York Road to reassure the public, West Midlands Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk