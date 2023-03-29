David Harewood explores growth of African-American culture
David Harewood has spoken about how his legacy has created opportunities for black performers.
The Birmingham-born actor spoke shortly before the broadcast of his documentary series which explores the growth of African-American culture.
He has previously spoken about racism he experienced as a child and how the resulting feelings followed him into adulthood.
He said it is still difficult for black actors but a lot easier than it was.
Harewood was nominated for an OBE last year after becoming a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism.
"Now I turn round and see these actors doing really well," he said.
"My legacy is really having opened the door for these guys."
In 2019, Harewood created a one-off BBC documentary titled Psychosis And Me, which saw him retrace his steps and delve into his breakdown after being sectioned at the age of 23.
Discussing the potential causes of his breakdown on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs the actor, whose Barbadian parents arrived in Britain in 1957, spoke about experiencing racism as a child.
The 57-year-old also spoke about his experience growing up in Birmingham in the 1970s.
"It was a scary time but ... I do remember having a wonderful time," he said.
"I think there were moments of terror but it was an exciting, creative place that I grew up in."
The first episode of Get on Up: The Triumph of Black America airs on BBC 2 on March 30.