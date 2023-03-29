Police granted extra powers in Kingswinford after street racing
- Published
Police have been given temporary extra powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Kingswinford.
A 48-hour dispersal notice was introduced at 16:00 BST on Tuesday, allowing officers to break up groups and ban people from the town.
It follows a memorial event on Sunday for a fatal crash victim, which led to street racing and speeding, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the order was aimed at reassuring residents.
"We understand that people want to pay tribute to the young man who sadly lost his life last week and we respect their right to do so," said Insp Sarah Long.
"However, it's important that any commemoration is conducted peacefully and in a way that does not have a negative effect on others."
