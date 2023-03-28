Trams stopped as building evacuated following substance spill
- Published
A building in Birmingham city centre has been evacuated after an unknown substance was spilled, police said.
Trams have stopped between Corporation Street and Bull Street and people have been urged to avoid the area.
Officers and fire crews cordoned off the area surrounding the Lord Chancellors office in Bull Street, just after 16:00 BST following the incident.
Investigations into the spillage in the six-storey building are ongoing.
"There is a cordon in place while West Midlands Fire Service colleagues investigates the spillage of an unknown substance," West Midlands Police said.
West Midlands Metro Service said trams were unable to run between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village due to the fire service dealing with the incident.
Trams are running between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street only.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk