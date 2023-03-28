Bullying and toxic culture at NHS trust, report finds
Repeated cases of bullying and a toxic environment at one of England's largest NHS trusts has been found in a review.
The Bewick report was ordered after a BBC Newsnight investigation heard from staff at University Hospitals Birmingham saying a climate of fear had put patients at risk.
It cites anger senior staff did not attend the funeral of Vaish Kumar, a junior doctor who killed herself.
The West Midlands trust said it fully accepted the report's recommendations.
The trust is responsible for Queen Elizabeth (QE), Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals.
A first phase of the rapid review, headed by independent consultants IQ4U and led by Prof Mike Bewick, was published at 11:30 BST.
It is one of three major reviews into the trust, commissioned following a series of reports by Newsnight and BBC West Midlands.
Prof Bewick's report examines the case of Dr Kumar, 35, a junior doctor at the QE Hospital who left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the place where she worked.
Dr Ravi Kumar, her father, said he strongly believed the QE had "destroyed" his daughter.
The report says while the funeral service was live-streamed for staff, there was "disappointment and anger" it was not attended by senior colleagues.
It said "many felt that the trust had kept itself at arm's length from the Kumar family".
The report also says a senior member of staff was not aware of Dr Kumar's death and emailed her personally 26 days later to ask why she was removed from her post and if she was still being paid.
While steps have been taken to reach out to her family and "develop learning going forward", the report adds: "The response to an event like this can only partly be met by updated guidelines and policies... but more significantly [the trust] needs a fundamental shift in the way an organisation demonstrably cares about its staff as people."
Prof Bewick's report highlights three main concerns:
- Several areas where clinical safety concerns exist and levels of staffing, particularly in nursing at Good Hope Hospital
- Clear evidence cultural problems at the trust persist and require serious attention. Concerns cover management organisation, leadership and confidence
- An organisation that is culturally very reluctant to accept criticism
It makes four overall recommendations to improve clinical safety, governance and leadership, staff welfare and culture.
Jonathan Brotherton, the trust's current chief executive, said he was pleased Prof Bewick's overall view was "that the trust is a safe place to receive care".
"We fully accept his recommendations and welcome the additional assurance that has been asked for through further independent oversight," he said.
"There are a number of significant concerns that we need to, and have started to, address; we will continue to learn from the past, as we move forward.
"We want to develop a positive, inclusive work environment where people want to come to work, in a place that they are proud to work in, to do their very best for our patients.
"While we will not be able to fix things as quickly as I would like, we do need to do it as quickly as possible, for the benefit of patients and staff. I am committed to ensuring this happens."
