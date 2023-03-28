Bullying and toxic environment at Birmingham hospital trust - report
A review has found repeated reports of a bullying and toxic environment at one of England's largest NHS trusts.
The Bewick report was ordered after the BBC heard from staff at University Hospitals Birmingham saying a climate of fear had put patients at risk.
Its first phase raises concerns around clinical safety, management culture and a reluctance to accept criticism.
The West Midlands NHS Trust said it fully accepted the report's recommendations.
The trust is among the largest in the UK and is responsible for Queen Elizabeth (QE), Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals.
A first phase of the rapid review, headed by independent consultants IQ4U and led by Prof Mike Bewick, was published at 11:30 BST on Tuesday.
It highlights three areas of concern:
- Several areas where clinical safety concerns exist and levels of staffing, particularly in nursing at Good Hope Hospital
- Clear evidence cultural problems at the trust persist and require serious attention. Concerns cover management organisation, leadership and confidence
- An organisation that is culturally very reluctant to accept criticism
It also examines the case of Vaish Kumar, 35, a junior doctor at the QE Hospital who left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked.
Dr Ravi Kumar, her father, said he strongly believed the QE had "destroyed" his daughter.
The report said while steps had been taken to reach out to her family and "develop learning going forward" it added: "The response to an event like this can only partly be met by updated guidelines and policies... but more significantly [the trust] needs a fundamental shift in the way an organisation demonstrably cares about its staff as people."
