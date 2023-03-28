Two Conservative Black Country MPs to step down at election
Two Conservative MPs representing Black Country constituencies have said they will step down at the next election.
Nicola Richards, the member for West Bromwich East, and Stuart Anderson, who represents Wolverhampton South West, made the announcement on social media.
Both Ms Richards and Mr Anderson were elected in 2019, taking the previous Labour strongholds for the Tories after Boris Johnson's landslide election win.
They both said they had made the decision due to personal circumstances.
Mr Anderson, who was born in Hereford and is a government whip, said he was standing down due to family reasons.
He said serving as one of three Wolverhampton MPs had been the "greatest honour of my lifetime".
"While I will continue to represent my constituents with pride, I have made the decision not to seek re-nomination for personal family reasons."
He has previously spoken to the Express & Star about "sustained violence and intimidation" which had left him fearing for his family's safety.
'Privilege of my life'
Ms Richards, who grew up in Dudley and has been a member of the Education Select Committee and Women and Equalities Committee, said a "change in domestic circumstances" had prompted her decision.
"I am incredibly grateful to the people of West Bromwich East for their support and encouragement," she said, adding being an MP had been "the privilege of my life".
"I love being a member of Parliament, representing communities and improving people's lives," she said.
"I hope I am fortunate enough for this not to be the end of my time in Parliament."
Mr Anderson and Ms Richards are among a number of Conservative MPs who have taken the decision to stand down at the next general election.
In the West Midlands, Worcester's Robin Walker and Bromsgrove's Sajid Javid have also announced they will not seek re-election.
Other MPs in so-called former Red Wall areas, including Stoke-on-Trent's Jo Gideon and Bishop Auckland's Dehenna Davison, have also confirmed they will not be standing.
