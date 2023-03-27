Aldridge terror-accused 'bragged about kitchen fireball'
A man accused of terrorism offences mistakenly set off explosives in his kitchen then bragged online about the "awesome fireball", a court has heard.
Vaughn Dolphin, 20, from Aldridge, West Midlands, is accused of several terrorism offences at Birmingham Crown Court.
He allegedly posted two videos of the aftermath of the blast online.
He also allegedly called for minorities "to be shot" in posts on extreme right-wing chat groups.
Jurors were told that the online videos showing a smoke-filled room were posted to a Telegram social media channel, just two weeks before his arrest in Cheshire last June by counter-terrorism officers.
In one video purported to be filmed on his mobile phone, Mr Dolphin is seen in a gas mask and saying to the camera "I started choking, so I put this (mask) on".
He is then allegedly heard laughing before saying "next time, I'll do this outside, but, ah well, you live and learn" as he went on to talk about using too much potassium and creating "a purple fireball, it burned, it was sick..."
In a second video a red cooking pan can be seen on the kitchen hob, with Mr Dolphin allegedly heard in the background complaining a mixture "set itself prematurely".
A third video allegedly recorded by Mr Dolphin showed him making "homemade fuses" in his kitchen at home in Walsall Wood Road, which he then posted into a chat group, before others there warned him he could be arrested.
Prosecutor Matthew Brook, said he replied to the warning by saying: "Everything on my PC is encrypted, and everything they'd try to convict me for is hidden on memory sticks.
"It's pretty much all just weapons manuals, how to build...etc."
'Arm blown off'
"We say he is clearly referring to his USB stick... clearly aware the contents of the USB stick are illegal and need to be hidden away from the police," Mr Brook added.
Items recovered from his bedroom included a PC and an encrypted USB memory stick, and from a garden shed a "crude" home-made gun barrel and "homemade body armour", the court heard.
Nazi paraphernalia and symbols were also seen in his room and the shed.
Files on the USB stick included a manual on how to build a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and an "automatic assault shotgun", a guide to arson attacks, including which parts of a building to target for maximum effect, a recipe for plastic explosive entitled Homemade C4, a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook, as well as another document, named The Big Book of Mischief.
He is accused of two charges under the Explosive Substances Act, six counts of having documents likely to be of use to terrorists, and two charges of sharing online material which could encourage terrorism.
He is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm.
In police interview, he said he was "lying" about making a gun - though he had an interest in chemistry and his "curiosity got the better of him sometimes" - and did "not agree with far-right nationalism", or the Nazis "as it was an insult to people who fought the war".
The trial continues.
