Police probe Alison Hammond blackmail claims
- Published
Police are investigating claims that TV presenter Alison Hammond has been targeted by a blackmailer.
According to a report in The Sun, the This Morning presenter, 48, has paid out large sums after falling victim.
It is alleged the Birmingham-born celebrity had been threatened that lies would be spread about her if she did not co-operate with demands.
West Midlands Police said inquiries were progressing swiftly.
"We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s," the force said in a statement.
"We take reports of this kind very seriously."
Ms Hammond's representatives have been approached for comment.
The presenter came to prominence as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002.
She was promoted to co-presenter of This Morning in 2020, appearing alongside Dermot O'Leary on Fridays.
There have also been appearances on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2010 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.
Last week she was announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.
She also appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.
