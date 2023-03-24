Four jailed for killing Anthony Sargeant in drive-by shooting
Four men have been jailed for killing a father of eight in a drive-by shooting.
Anthony Sargeant, 33, was shot on 25 August 2018 on the street outside his mother's home on Rickman Drive, Lee Bank in Birmingham.
Brothers Michael and Connor Goodwin, 27 and 28, along with Keenan Anderson, 26, and Leon Riley, 22, were given lengthy jail terms on Friday.
Less than 24 hours after the shooting, the murderers were pictured partying at a pub, the force's investigation found.
All four defendants denied any involvement in Mr Sargeant's murder but were convicted following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in July 2022.
Mr Sargeant had been talking to a friend in the street when gunshots were fired at him from stolen BMW and Mercedes cars in Rickman Drive at 21:40 BST on 25 August.
The group drove the cars in convoy from an estate in Ladywood to Rickman Drive according to Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse.
"We may never know why Mr Sargeant was murdered, but we have been able to prove that these men acted together," Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said.
Mr Sargeant was treated at the scene by emergency services who transferred him to hospital where he died six days later.
Mobile phone traffic and CCTV footage linked the four men to the cars in the build-up to and aftermath of the killing, West Midlands Police said.
A gun was recovered during a police raid in Derbyshire in November, 2019.
Experts from the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) managed to prove it was the same weapon used to kill Mr Sargeant using unique markings on the weapon.
All four were jailed for life at Birmingham Crown Court where Judge Paul Farrer ordered Michael Goodwin to serve a minimum of 28 years, Connor Goodwin at least 22, Riley to serve a minimum of 28 years and Anderson 32 years.
Det Insp Whitehouse said the men had shown no remorse.
"No sentence can ever reflect the degree of suffering and loss that Mr Sargeant's family have endured," Ian Pinkney of the CPS said.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Sargeant as they continue to deal with the terrible loss they have suffered.
