Petrifying taxi costs if bus strike continues, says Kingstanding mother
- Published
A woman whose family has spent up to £160 on taxis to get to work during an ongoing bus strike is urging drivers end their dispute.
National Express West Midlands workers began industrial action on Monday in a row over pay. A new offer from the firm is being considered by Unite members.
Kerry Bradley from Bilston said she supported more money for drivers, but could not afford to pay for more taxis.
Using buses was her and her daughter's only way to get to work, she said.
"It's a case of as soon as the buses are off, we are sort of stuffed," she said.
"On Monday it cost us £55 for the one day... and by tonight we will have spent about £150 to £160 on taxis.
"Unfortunately it's on my husband's credit card so we've got until next month to move money from here, there and everywhere and to find where we can squeeze somewhere where we can pay for it."
Unite said workers are voting in a ballot over the revised pay offer up from 14.3% to 16.2% and the results will be known on Saturday.
'A nightmare'
The company has apologised to customers for the disruption and said the latest offer was "fair and decent".
If Unite accepts, buses could be running a reduced service on Sunday, with a normal service from Monday.
"I agree with what they're doing," Ms Bradley added.
"I've seen people abuse bus drivers and it's horrible, but think of people who have got to get to work, we're in the same boat as them - they want more money because of the cost of living.
"But there again we're having to pay double because we've paid for bus passes and we're paying for taxis so really we're paying more than anybody and it's sort of, well, how can we carry on?"
Jackie, from Kingstanding, is blind and a single parent to her son Pagan who usually gets the bus to his sixth form in Sutton Coldfield.
The strike has been impacting his A-level studies ahead of mock exams next week, a situation she described as a "nightmare".
"Covid affected his GCSEs and now this bus strike is affecting his A-levels," she said.
She said she had been asking people for help with lifts and the stress had really affected her son and would have to use taxis if the strike continued.
"I'm absolutely petrified about the costs of this. I just don't know where the money is going to come from. Something else is going to have to give to pay for taxis," she added.
She urged drivers to think about the impact and get back to work after accepting the revised pay offer.
"I heard late last night that they'd been given another pay offer and I felt like a big weight had been lifted and I'm just hoping and praying it is resolved now and we can get back to normal."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk