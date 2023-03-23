No restrictions for serious misconduct doctor
- Published
A doctor who was found to be guilty of serious misconduct will be allowed to carry on working without restrictions.
Dr Amir Salama practised at Spire Healthcare, in Birmingham, but his practising privileges were withdrawn after concerns about his work.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard his case and three out of six complaints were proved.
But they said Dr Salama was unlikely to repeat the failings, so his practise was no longer impaired.