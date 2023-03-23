Mosque fire suspect charged with attempted murders
- Published
A suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following attacks on men set alight outside mosques in Birmingham and London.
Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Edgbaston in Birmingham, is alleged to have sprayed a substance on to the two victims in the separate incidents.
An 82-year-old was set alight outside a mosque in Ealing on 27 February.
Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire and seriously injured in Edgbaston on Monday.
The victim in west London, named locally as Mr Hashi, received hospital treatment for severe burns to his face and arms in the attack.
The suspect engaged the man in conversation as they both left the West London Islamic Centre, said West Midlands Police.
Members of the mosque described the incidents as "abhorrent and malicious attacks on two elders within our community".
Mr Rayaz remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a skin graft operation.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.