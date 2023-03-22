Motorcyclist dies after collision with van in Dudley
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van.
The incident happened at Stream Road at the junction with Glynne Avenue, Kingswinford, Dudley at 17:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Emergency services said the 19-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the van was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley with minor injuries. West Midlands Police said it was investigating what happened and was supporting the man's family.
