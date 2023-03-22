Suspect questioned after man set alight near Birmingham mosque
Detectives, with support from counter-terror police, are questioning a suspect held on suspicion of setting a man alight after he left a mosque.
The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday.
The victim, in his 70s, was approached and sprayed with a substance, before his jacket was set on fire.
Nearby resident Mohammed Abbasim said he was shocked to find someone he knew had been targeted.
"This gentleman, who is a victim, our family knows him - we know who it is," he told BBC Radio WM.
The attack had happened just after 19:00 GMT on Shenstone Road, near the Dudley Road mosque the victim had left.
Mr Abbasim said he had been sent a video on WhatsApp at about 19:30 GMT and had walked out on to the road where he had seen police tape.
The incident had made him feel "concerned" for his own family, friends and neighbours, he said.
"It's shocking to see that someone that you know has been targeted in this way."
He said the incident was concerning.
"I could sense that there were things locally over the past few years, where certain communities had kind of started dividing more," he said.
"When things like this happen, it's an opportunity for the local people to come together rather than divide further," he added.
Neighbours previously told how they helped to put flames out and carry the victim to his home after the attack, where he was treated by paramedics.
He was taken to hospital with serious burns to his face and on Tuesday remained in a stable condition.
His son said his father was "very badly burned" and added the family was praying for his recovery.
The suspect had been arrested in Dudley Road, where the mosque is, on Tuesday, after being identified by officers who had been carrying out inquiries.
The West Midlands and Metropolitan police forces are looking into whether there is a link to a similar attack that took place in Ealing, west London last month.
Ch Supt Richard North, commander at the West Midlands force, said: "We are aware of the incident that happened in London.
"Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We are actively working with the Metropolitan Police to see if those two incidents are connected, that's a major part of our inquiry," he added.
