West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner out of Labour's mayor race
- Published
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner has dropped out of the race to become Labour's candidate for the region's mayor.
Simon Foster did not make the shortlist after it is believed he received three local constituency nominations, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Richard Park got 17 and Nicky Brennan, who is victims commissioner in Mr Foster's office, got eight.
Members will now vote with a result expected 14 April.
Mr Foster was the most well-known and senior politician in the race.
Former accountant Mr Park said: "It is a real privilege that so many have put their faith in me and nominated me as their preferred candidate to be metro mayor."
Simon Foster was approached for comment.
